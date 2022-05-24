Steven Tyler enters treatment after relapsing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Aerosmith has canceled some of the band’s residency dates in Las Vegas as frontman Steven Tyler seeks rehabilitation treatment.

A statement posted on Aerosmith’s verified Instagram account Tuesday explained that Tyler, 74, recently relapsed following surgery.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement read. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler has been open about his substance abuse in the past. He was previously treated for prescription drug abuse in 2009.

Tyler told CNN in 2017 that he was inspired to open Janie’s House, a home for abused and neglected girls just outside Atlanta, after meeting women during a stint in rehab who were seeking treatment, in part, because of the abuse they had endured.

“While I was in (rehab), I found out most of women in there were battered and beaten and abused verbally and sexually in huge numbers,” he said at the time. “It was like seven out of 10, eight out of 10.”

According to the statement from Aerosmith, the June and July dates for their “Deuces Are Wild” residency have been canceled while Tyler “focuses on his well-being.”

