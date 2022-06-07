‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars convicted of committing fraud, tax crimes

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, the release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Ryan K. Buchanan, said.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” Keri Garley, a special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

The jury also found Julie Chrisley guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

According to the DOJ, evidence in the case showed that the Chrisleys, best known for their reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ conspired to defraud community banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in personal loans before becoming reality TV stars.

They were able to obtain the loans by submitting false bank statements, audit reports and financial statements, the news release said. The money was then used to buy luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel, according to the DOJ

Then, while earning millions of dollars on their reality show, the Chrisleys, along with Tarantino, conspired to defraud the IRS and evade collection of delinquent taxes, the press release stated.

Sentencing for the Chrisleys and Tarantino has been scheduled for October 6.

In a short statement to CNN, one of Todd Chrisley’s attorneys, Bruce Morris, said they are, “disappointed in the verdict,” adding that “an appeal is planned.”

CNN has reached out to other attorneys for the Chrisleys and Tarantino but has not heard back.

