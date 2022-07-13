Pete Davidson wants to have a kid: ‘That’s like my dream’

By Marianne Garvey

Pete Davidson is looking forward to fatherhood someday.

The comedian and actor appears on Season 2 of Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” series on Peacock, where he said he hopes to become the best version of himself and become a father.

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny,” said Davidson.

Hart replied, “That’s not super corny — that’s the best thing you could do in life.”

“It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude,” Davidson said. “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Davidson talked about losing his own father, a firefighter, on 9/11 when he was just seven years old.

“Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister,” he said. “Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f—ing nightmare.”

He continued: “I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But that weird s— that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

