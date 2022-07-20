Jamie Lee Curtis battles Michael Myers again in ‘Halloween Ends’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey

The first trailer for “Halloween Ends” is here.

The movie is the third and final installment in the “Halloween” sequel-trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis’ resumes her character Laurie Strode from 1978 original and once again faces off with villain Michael Myers, telling him “Come on, let’s go,” before they end up in a physical battle.

Curtis shared photos from her last day on set back in February, calling it “bittersweet.”

The new movie follows 2018’s “Halloween” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” but is said to be a departure in many ways.

The movie’s official synopsis says: “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

“Halloween Ends” hits theaters Oct. 14.

