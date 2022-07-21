Ryan Reynolds explains why a few Disney classics deserve R-ratings

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Ryan Reynolds thinks Disney should reconsider the ratings on a few of the studio’s classic films.

As Disney+ announced Thursday that the R-rated Marvel movies “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” will soon be available to stream on the service, Reynolds, Deadpool himself, couldn’t help but share his thoughts on the move.

“We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma,” Reynolds tweeted.

And what movies would those be?

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Old Yeller,” “The Lion King” and “Bambi” were among the Disney hits Reynolds suggested for ratings revaluation.

When it comes to “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Reynolds said that the animated 1937 classic should be given an R-rating because, “Breaking and entering, borderline polyandry, [and] pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.”

He tweeted “Old Yeller” made his list because the flick caused him to “total ugly-cry.” His additional justification referenced the “straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.”

Reynolds went on to quip that the “The Lion King” is full of “Fratricide, mauling, very possibly half-sibling lovin’, or at least kissing cousins. Seriously.”

As for “Bambi,” “Cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma,” he wrote.

Disney+ hasn’t responded to Reynolds’ (joke) suggestions just yet, but in a press release announcing the new Marvel additions beginning Friday, the company encouraged subscribers to revisit their parental control settings “to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

