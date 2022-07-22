Kourtney Kardashian says her son Mason Disick is not on social media

By Marianne Garvey

Kourtney Kardashian is clearing up claims about her son on social media.

Kardashian, who shares Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, says their son has nothing to do with accounts claiming to belong to the preteen.

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” Kardashian tweeted. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

In 2020, Mason had started an Instagram account but his parents shut it down. Kardashian said on Instagram at the time, “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us. I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10!”

Kardahsian added that she feels it’s still not the right time for him to be on social media, due to online bullying and how consumed kids can get with social platforms.

