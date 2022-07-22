Pat Benatar has stopped singing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ in protest of gun violence

By Marianne Garvey

Pat Benatar won’t perform her 1980 classic “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” anymore.

Amid ongoing gun violence in America, the singer says she’s come to view the song differently.

“I’m not going to sing it,” Benatar told USA Today.

While the song’s meaning is about strength and resiliency, Benatar said “you have to draw the line” and be aware of lyrics.

“I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t,” Benatar said, adding that the decision is her “small contribution to protesting.”

The US is on pace in 2022 to match or surpass its worst year ever for mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.

Benatar said she will continue perform “We Belong,” “Heartbreaker” and other hits from early in her career. “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the singer’s first Top 10 hit.

