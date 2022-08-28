MTV VMAs 2022: See the full list of winners

Post Malone with Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Charlie Puth — “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears In The Club” — Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS — “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Panic! At The Disco — “Viva Las Vengeance” — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

The MTV Video Music Awards are being presented on Sunday.

