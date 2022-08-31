Laverne Cox mistaken for Beyoncé and her response was on point

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Laverne Cox was at the US Open recently when she started trending.

That’s because she was misidentified on Twitter as Beyoncé.

Here’s how it happened: “The Morning Show” actor Choni Francis posted a clip that included a masked Cox enjoying a tennis match and tweeted that it was Queen Bey.

A few folks began to tweet that it wasn’t the superstar singer, but instead was Cox, who came to fame as one of the stars of “Orange Is the New Black.”

Cox grabbed it and reposted it on her verified Instagram account, writing “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity.”

“These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce,” her caption continued.

Francis leaned into it all and appealed to the Bey Hive, as Beyoncé’s devout fan base is known.

“14 years of comedic creativity and one tweet, and this how the #BeyHive finally knows of my existence,” he tweeted. “I am one of you. accept me..”

