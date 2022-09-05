Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 6:25 AM

Brendan Fraser gets emotional after 6-minute standing ovation for ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival

<i>Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images</i><br/>Brendan Fraser attends
Getty Images
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" & "Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4 in Venice

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Brendan Fraser has entered the Oscars chat.

The actor is squarely back in Hollywood and already on the minds of those thinking about the Academy Awards, thanks to his performance in “The Whale,” which reportedly received a six-minute standing ovation after its screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Video shared on social media showed Fraser looking teary eyed as the audience applauded.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film focuses on Fraser’s character, Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

“Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink plays his daughter.

“The Mummy” star is being touted as a serious Oscars contender with his portrayal in the drama.

According to Variety, Fraser donned a prosthetic suit to play Charlie and he told reporters at the film festival over the weekend of the challenges of the role including having to “learn how to move in a new way.”

“I developed muscles I did not know I had,” Fraser said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content