The trailer for the new season of ‘The Mandalorian'” has arrived
By Megan Thomas
They’re back.
The trailer for the new season of “The Mandalorian” was unveiled at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, teeing up a new round action with the bounty hunter and lovable Baby Yoda side-by-side — as they should be.
“The Mandalorian” wrapped its second season in December 2020, when the title character and Grogu were separated. But the two were reunited in the spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett,” setting the stage for a new round of adventures.
The new season starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+.
