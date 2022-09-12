Pete Davidson’s sister pens tribute to dad who died on 9/11

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Pete Davidson’s younger sister Casey paid tribute over the weekend to their firefighter father, Scott, who died helping in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Casey Davidson posted a photo of the elder Davidson wearing his New York City Fire Department uniform on her Instagram account.

“This year more then ever I wish you could be here,” the caption read. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl.”

In 2018 then Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw mentioned Davidson’s father during an appearance on “SNL.”

Davidson had faced backlash after mocking Crenshaw on the show and brought him on to apologize.

In return, Crenshaw said the world must never forget those lost on September 11, which includes the elder Davidson.

“So I’ll just say, ‘never forget,” Crenshaw said before shaking hands with Davidson, who responded by saying “never forget” as well.

