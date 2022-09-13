‘Succession’ creator takes a dig at King Charles III in Emmy Awards acceptance speech

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

In the last few days, the world has seen a double whammy of successions; one of a centuries-steeped tradition and the other of contemporary television glamor.

The two collided on Monday night during an acceptance speech given by “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong at the 74th Emmy Awards.

After the HBO hit show won outstanding drama series in the final award of the night, Armstrong compared the show’s win with King Charles III’s ascension to the British throne.

“A big week for successions: A new King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” Armstrong joked.

The former Prince of Wales became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

Fellow Briton, actor Brian Cox — who plays the patriarch of the elitist Roy family, Logan — was heard commenting next to Armstrong: “Keep it royalist, keep it royalist.”

Armstrong added: “I’m not saying that we’re more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that to other people.”

Surrounded by the show’s cast and crew on stage, he concluded by thanking everyone involved, from the “engine room” of writers to the network, HBO.

HBO collected 12 of the 25 statuettes awarded on the evening, including this win for “Succession” — this year’s most nominated show. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Succession” beat competition from fellow outstanding drama series nominees “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

