Zendaya makes Emmys history again

Zendaya was euphoric with her second Emmys acting win, which also made history.

At 26 years old, she became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

She won in the same category in 2020 for her portrayal of troubled teen Rue Bennett in HBO’s hit “Euphoria” (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company). Her latest win also made her the first Black woman to win twice in that category.

In her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked the show’s creator, Sam Levinson “for believing in me and even in moments when I didn’t believe in myself.”

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her.”

“Euphoria,” which debuted in 2019, was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

