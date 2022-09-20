Adam Levine denies having an affair, but admits he ‘crossed the line’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Following allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo and wanted to name their child after his alleged mistress, Adam Levine is speaking out.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in a statement on his verified Instagram stories on Tuesday.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Levine broke his silence after Instagram model Sumner Stroh went viral with a Tik Tok video in which she said she dated Levine for about a year and shared Instagram messages she said were from him and appeared to be linked to his verified account.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” Stroh said.

Levine, she said, reached out to her after things had ended with a request.

“He said, ‘Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner,'” she said, reading the alleged message aloud. ‘”You ok with that? DEAD serious.'”

Levine and his model wife of eight years recently revealed that they are expecting their third child.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Levine wrote in his statement.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he wrote. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

On Monday Stroh posted another video to share some of the things she wished she had said her first video, including how “remorseful” she feels and how she went public because a friend was attempting to sell her account to a tabloid.

CNN has reached out to reps for Levine for further comment.

