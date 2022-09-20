Kelly Clarkson reunites with ‘American Idol’ judges at Walk of Fame event

By Marianne Garvey

Kelly Clarkson isn’t forgetting her roots.

The singer and talk-show host was joined by her “American Idol” family at the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday. The original judging panel, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, all attended.

Cowell praised Clarkson and all she’s accomplished since winning the singing competition in its inaugural season.

“We were just talking about the moment when you sang ‘Respect,’ and we all looked at each other, and it was like, ‘Oh. My. God. Thank you,'” Cowell said.

He continued: “What was amazing from that moment was, is that you’re not messing around. You’re gonna take this opportunity, and you’re gonna get all the way to the end, and then when you get to the end, it’s just beginning. And I remember that moment when your name was called and I was honestly thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season.’ I can honestly say to you, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today.'”

Clarkson’s mother, her daughter, River, 8 and son, Remington, 6, were also there to support her. She thanked her family and friends for being there during her career.

“From the beginning, with Idol, all three of you were very honest with me…I just wanted to say thank you, to be surrounded — even my band on the road, my family, like last night, we’re listening to my new album and telling me what they love, what they don’t love — and I have people like that, and I think it’s important to have not just ‘yes’ people, but people that actually love you, and care about you and give their honest advice, and I’ve always welcomed that,” Clarkson said. “And I think that is why I’m here today.”

