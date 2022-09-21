Chrissy Teigen says she can finally feel her baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chrissy Teigen can’t be blamed for feeling nervous.

After suffering a devastating pregnancy loss two years ago, Teigen, now pregnant again, tweeted about how she’s feeling.

“I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore,” she wrote.

The cookbook author/entrepreneur and her husband John Legend are the parents of daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.”

In 2020, the couple lost their son, whom they had named Jack.

At a speaking engagement last week, Teigen said she realized that what she had termed a miscarriage was actually an abortion that saved her life.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen had been hospitalized for severe bleeding in the days prior to announcing her pregnancy loss.

