Leslie Grace ‘couldn’t resist’ sharing ‘Batgirl’ behind-the-scenes footage

“Batgirl” may have been scrapped, but that hasn’t stopped interest in the film.

The movie’s star Leslie Grace shared a video montage of some behind-the-scenes moments on her verified TikTok account.

“I couldn’t resist,” she wrote in the description of the video, set to the Omar Apollo song “Evergreen.”

The montage shows the “In The Heights” star in various stages of production, including rehearsing fight choreography and dressed in the Batgirl costume.

It was announced in August that Warner Bros. Studios would not be releasing “Batgirl,” which had completed production. (CNN and Warner Bros. share the same parent company)

“The decision to not release ‘Batgirl’ reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

