Olivia Cooke reacts to replacing Emily Carey on ‘House of the Dragon’

By Marianne Garvey

“House of the Dragon” star Emily Carey is reacting to actress Olivia Cooke now stepping in to reign as the series takes a time jump.

Cooke and Emma D’Arcy will now play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Carey and actress Milly Alcock departed the series after five episodes.

Before the new episode debuted on HBO, Carey complimented Cooke, writing, “Tune in to House of the Dragon tonight to FINALLY see what @livkatecooke & @emmaziadarcy do what they do best.”

She also shared a photo of herself as Alicent alongside Cooke’s older version.

Castmember Paddy Considine joined in the praise, writing on social media, “Enter the house!”

Considine had also said farewell to Carey and Alcock, writing of their final episode: “Last ep before the time jump for these legends. It was an absolute pleasure working with the pair of you. Go forth!”

Carey responded with a sad face emoji. “We must sashay away. It’s been a joy Pads!” she wrote.

“House of the Dragon” airs on HBO, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

