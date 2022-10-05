Hilary Swank is pregnant and expecting twins

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom — of two!

The Oscar winner, 48, announced the happy news Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it,” Swank said.

She will welcome her twins with husband Philip Schneider.

Swank was relieved to share the news, adding, “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Cast and crew on her latest project, “Alaska Daily,” didn’t know she was pregnant until the announcement, she added.

She also appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” where she said, “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time, you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

Swank and Schneider began dating in 2016 and were married in August 2018.

