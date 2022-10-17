Ralphie returns in first teaser HBO Max’s ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel

By Dan Heching, CNN

Most would agree that it isn’t Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” and this year, there’s an extra reason to rejoice.

On Monday, the first teaser for upcoming sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The new film follows a now-grown Ralphie Parker, the blond protagonist again played by actor Peter Billingsley.

In the clip, a snowy Cleveland Street is seen, before the camera tracks into the Parker house as beloved items are again seen — including a familiar lampshade, now in a bit of disrepair.

While iconic bits of dialog from the original film are heard — like young Randy’s bellowing complaint (“I can’t put my arms down!”) and the Old Man observing “‘Fra-GEE-lay’; it must be Italian!” — a photo of adorable Ralphie and his friends is briefly shown.

The teaser ends with a closeup of the adult Ralphie, still blue-eyed and bespectacled, as he smiles for the camera.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on November 17. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Attempts to revisit the world of “A Christmas Story” have been made in the past and included television movies, a 1994 theatrical sequel starring Kieran Culkin, one direct-to-video sequel and a musical.

