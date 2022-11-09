Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti reunite to talk ‘Laguna Beach’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have reunited on a podcast to talk all things “Laguna Beach.”

The former reality show co-stars joined Stephen Colletti for Cavallari and Colletti’s “Back to the Beach” podcast, which recaps the series in current time.

This week, Conrad was the guest, and admitted that while home sick with Covid, she rewatched the MTV series.

“Watching it was so much worse than I imagined it would be,” Conrad said. “It was really cringey.”

Cavallari and Conrad were frenemies on the series, and also had a mutual former boyfriend in Colletti.

“My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef,” Cavallari said on the podcast, adding that MTV edited the show to make it seem worse than it was.

Conrad responded with, “I mean, I don’t think we were, like, best friends. But we were like, ‘It’s fine.'”

“I mean, we had an issue with each other, but it had been squashed,” Conrad added.

The two confirmed that things between them are now fine.

Conrad admits some regrets from her time on the show.

“My biggest regret was, watching it, I called you a slut. I’m so sorry,” Conrad said to Cavallari. “Watching it, it was my, like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t believe I did that.’ Because I think where I’m at now, I would never call another woman that, or girl.”

Both Conrad and Cavallari have gone on to have successful businesses.

