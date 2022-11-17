Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony



By Megan Thomas, CNN

Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The event marked Applegate’s first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor.

“I’ve had a really interesting life,” Applegate said. “The life started as being a little girl, waiting in line to see the first ‘Star Wars’ on this very street, at that very theater, looking at these [stars on the street] going, ‘who are these people?’ What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I f-ing want one! And I was five years old. So this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

Applegate was honored at the event by several current and former colleagues, including her “Married…With Children” TV family Katey Sagal and David Faustino, and her “Dead To Me” co-star Linda Cardellini.

“You are my everything. I love that I started with you two,” she said, referring to Faustino and Sagal, who stood by her side as she spoke. “I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people. You are my loves.”

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Applegate spoke about the effort it took for her to finish filming the third and final season of “Dead to Me,” which debuts on Netflix later this week.

“If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me,” she told the publication. “I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it.'”

“Fine, don’t get past it, then,” she added. “But hopefully people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls.”

Applegate shed tears when she addressed her daughter in the crowd at Monday’s ceremony.

“Thank you for standing beside me through all of this,” Applegate said, before quipping to the audience, “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes…You’re supposed to laugh at that!”

