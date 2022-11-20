See who won at the American Music Awards

By Dan Heching, CNN

The 50th American Music Awards are taking place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, is being hosted by Wayne Brady.

The star-studded event celebrates the year’s best music and performances, as voted on by fans.

Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny topped the list of nominees this year with the most nods, earning eight, including his first-ever for artist of the year.

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift followed, each earning six nominations. Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd came in with five a piece.

First-time nominees include Jack Hawlow, Latto and BLACKPINK.

Performers set to take the stage include Pink, who opened the show, as well as Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and others.

Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, will be honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists will take the stage in tribute performances for Richie.

The show announced some of the winners prior to the broadcast.

Elton John, first nominated for an AMA in 1974, is now regarded as the longest-recognized artist in the awards show’s history. He took home his first AMA win since 1988, for best collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Taylor Swift led the pack with three AMA wins ahead of broadcast, including best female country artist.

Below is a list of nominees for this year’s American Music Awards. The list will be updated with winners in bold throughout the broadcast, along with the winners from non-televised categories.

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron *WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” *WINNER

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite country group or duo

Dan & Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” *WINNER

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown *WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”h

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin'” *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

TEMS

Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Other non-televised winners

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite touring artist: Coldplay

Favorite country album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Favorite rock album: Ghost “Impera”

Favorite soundtrack: “ELVIS”

Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen “Wasted On You”

Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

