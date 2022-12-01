Al Roker back in the hospital after complications from blood clots

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Al Roker’s “Today” family is sending him love after he has been readmitted to a hospital.

His colleague Hoda Kotb mentioned on air Thursday morning that it was wonderful hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last week, but “we all wish that Al could have been with us.”

The famed “Today” meteorologist missed the event for the first time in 27 years as he was recovering from a blood clot in his leg having traveled to his lungs.

Kotb said on Thursday that “due to some complications” Roker was back in the hospital and “and he’s in very good care.”

“He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” she said. “Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Kotb said she and their colleague Craig Melvin had Facetimed with Roker when they were at the parade and “he gave us a big thumbs up.”

Roker had previously shared a post on his verified Instagram account to celebrate being released from the hospital in time to make it home for Thanksgiving.

“So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family,” the caption read on a pair of family photos posted.

