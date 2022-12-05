Gabourey Sidibe reveals she’s been secretly married for over a year

By Dan Heching, CNN

It turns out that Gabourey Sidibe has been even busier than previously thought since the beginning of the pandemic.

Not only did the Oscar-nominated actress get engaged, she also secretly got married well over a year ago.

The “breaking news” was revealed during a lively interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday, in which Sidibe revealed further details on her now husband Brandon Frankel’s engagement proposal in late 2020, as well as their secret wedding in March 2021.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them,” the “Precious” star explained to the hosts. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

The revelation left Ryan Seacrest “confused,” while Kelly Rippa asked if this was indeed “breaking news.”

Frankel, an entertainment business executive, was seen in the audience, confirming the news by raising his hand to show a bejeweled ring finger.

Sidibe went on to share that they were married “at the kitchen table,” and the ceremony was so small, it was “just us.”

She did allow that they will eventually have a wedding to placate her mother-in-law, but that her distaste for the affairs stems from the fact that the actress’s own mother was a wedding singer, meaning she’s “been at a lot of weddings, uninvited” herself.

Frankel posted a series of pictures of the couple showing off their rings to his Instagram also on Monday, writing, “SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!”

He went on to say that after Sidibe “spilled the beans” on “Live,” he feels “relieved we can finally tell the world.”

“So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you,” Frankel added. “Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever”

