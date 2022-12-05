Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ star, dead at 71

By Dan Heching, Amy Simonson and Taylor Romine, CNN

Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.

She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the family’s statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” the statement said.

Donovan Daughtry, a representative for Alley, also confirmed to CNN via email that the actress has died.

A two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, Alley was the lead opposite Ted Danson in the latter part of TV classic sitcom “Cheers,” which premiered in 1982. Alley first appeared in 1987, playing strong and independent bar manager Rebecca Howe, staying on with the show until it ended in 1993.

She again found TV success in the late ’90s with “Veronica’s Closet,” which scored her another Emmy nod.

A gifted comedic actress who also courted controversy through reality television and on social media, Alley starred in a number of memorable films, including 1990’s “Madhouse” and 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in 1989’s “Look Who’s Talking” as well as the sequel in 1992, wrote on Instagram, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

