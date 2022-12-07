Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds honors Blake Lively and family in People’s Choice Awards speech

<i>Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images</i><br/>Lil Rel Howery presents The People's Icon award to honoree Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday.
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ryan Reynolds was being celebrated Tuesday night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, but he made the moment about his family.

The “Spirited” star received the Icon Award at the event.

“I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family,” he said in his acceptance speech.

That includes his mother Tammy, his three brothers and his father James, who died in 2015.

“Boy, if he could see all the things going on, he wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff,” Reynolds said of his dad. “He’d be the most blown away by his three little granddaughters.”

The actor shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with wife Blake Lively, who is currently expecting their fourth child.

While Reynolds joked about how tiring being a parent of young children can be, he was more serious about how much his family means to him.

“Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope,” he said. “You’re my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

