Sundance Film Festival lineup revealed

By Megan Thomas, CNN

The Sundance Institute revealed on Wednesday the slate of films that will screen during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January.

Some of the noteworthy films selected include a prison thriller starring Anne Hathaway called “Eileen” and two documentaries about the lives and careers of Michael J. Fox and Brooke Shields, respectively.

The projects selected from nearly 16,000 submissions include 101 feature-length films representing 23 countries. The program is made up 28% feature film directors who are first-time feature filmmakers.

Actor Randall Park is among those whose directorial debuts made the Sundance lineup. His film “Shortcomings,” starring Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki, will debut in the U.S. dramatic competition. Films that have premiered in this category in recent years include Oscar contenders “CODA” and “Minari.”

“Maintaining an essential place for artists to express themselves, take risks, and for visionary stories to endure and entertain is distinctly Sundance,” Robert Redford, Sundance Institute Founder and President, said in a statement. “The Festival continues to foster these values and connections through independent storytelling. We are honored to share the compelling selection of work at this year’s Festival from distinct perspectives and unique voices.”

The festival will take place in Park City, Utah and Salt Lake City from January 19-29. A selection of films will also be available online.

A full rundown of the slate can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.