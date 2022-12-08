Harry and Meghan take aim at media in highly anticipated Netflix documentary

By Rob Picheta and Muhammad Darwish, CNN

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at Britain’s media and promised to recall their experiences of their bitter split from the British royal family, in their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series.

The project, “Harry & Meghan,” was released on Thursday after months of speculation that the couple would star in a tell-all series.

In a video diary shown in the first episode, recorded shortly after the pair finished their final royal duties in March 2020, Harry said: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened? Like how did we end up here?”

He said he became “genuinely concerned for the safety of my family.”

Buckingham Palace will likely be braced for the fallout from the series, after sustained tensions between Harry and his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Harry took aim at the British media within the first few minutes of the show. “No one knows that full truth. We know the full truth, the institution knows the full truth, and the media knows the full truth because they’ve been in on it,” Harry said.

“My face was everywhere, my life was everywhere, tabloids had taken over everything,” Meghan added of her early experiences with the press.

Harry also compared Meghan to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi in 1997. So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mum … She has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her,” he said in the first episode.

“I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it. But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum,” Harry continued.

And Meghan described her engagement announcement in 2017 as an “orchestrated reality show.”

The first three episodes were released on Thursday, with three more scheduled for next week. Interviews were completed in August, the month before the Queen’s death, according to the series.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.