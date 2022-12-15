Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 9:26 AM

Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, CBS announced Thursday.

Noah will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event.

“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!,” Noah posted on social media, sharing a Billboard cover with him and the words “2023 Grammy Voter Guide.” “Tune in Sunday, Feb 5th on @cbstv.”

The Grammys will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The show will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Noah recently ended his run as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after seven years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content