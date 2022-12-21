John Krasinski returns as ‘Jack Ryan’ after 3-year wait

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan.

His returns comes three years after the last season in the Amazon Prime series, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Season 3 of the show follows Ryan in Rome, as he tries to unravel a plot by Russia to invade surrounding countries and recreate the Soviet empire. When Ryan alerts the CIA about the plot, the agency tries to extradite him back to the US to face charges.

Production wrapped before Russia invaded Ukraine and the episodes were written three years ago, according to producers.

Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly also star.

Production on the series had been delayed during the pandemic.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will end after its fourth season, which has already finished filming.

The release date for the final season has not yet been announced.

