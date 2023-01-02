Kody Brown opens up about latest ‘Sister Wives’ marital split from Meri Brown

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Sister Wives” stars Meri and Kody Brown are sharing more about their split.

The two, who were in a plural marriage for more than 30 years, revealed more about the end of their relationship during the “Sister Wives: One on One” interview special on Sunday.

“We have a lot of history and I love him,” Meri Brown said to host Sukanya Krishnan. “He has chosen not to love me and not to want a relationship with me and so far, as to consider himself not married to me. So I think that’s what we’re sitting with.”

Meri was shown a clip of Kody saying, “I don’t consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

He added that the two were married from a “young age” and that their relationship had been challenging.

“I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning,” he said.

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown have now also separated from Kody Brown. Robyn Brown and Kody remain married.

When Meri is asked on the special, “Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?” she responded, “Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that.”

Meri added that despite everything, she’s still open to making things work, saying, “I would. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.