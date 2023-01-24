Zoe Saldaña sets box office record

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Zoe Saldaña is officially other worldly when it comes to picking profitable projects.

With her latest, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” crossed the $2 billion mark at the box office, making Saldaña the first actor to appear in four films that have achieved that distinction.

The other three films are the original “Avatar” in 2009, 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Avatar: The Way of the Water” director James Cameron also now becomes the first director to have three films earn that distinction with “Avatar” and “Titanic,” which hit theaters in 1997.

Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the “Avatar” films, has more chances to add to her impressive resume.

Not only is she expected to be in future “Avatar” sequels, but she returns as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which debuts in theaters May 5.

