Mady Gosselin slams comments about her ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ family

Mady Gosselin is tired of the public feeling like they are owed access to her family members because they were once reality stars.

That’s part of what the now 22-year-old shared in a recent TikTok video.

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” she said in the video.

“The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business,” Gosselin said. “As is the case wit every other person in the entire world it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business.”

Gosselin, her twin Cara, and their sextuplet siblings starred with their parents, Jon and Kate, starred in the TLC series “Jon & Kate Plus 8” – which later became “Kate Plus 8” after the parents split – from 2007 to 2017.

TLC is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The family was also featured in the 2014 special, “Kate Plus Eight: Sextuplets Turn 10” and 2019’s “Kate Plus Date.”

“Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers,” Mady Gosselin expressed in the video.

She also said its her choice what she chooses to share on social media and let it be known that her siblings are doing fine.

“Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well,” Gosselin said. “They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish.”

In November, her 18-year-old brother Colin, who lives with their father, said in an interview he hasn’t been in contact with his mother or the bulk of his siblings for years.

