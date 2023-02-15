Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira expecting first child together

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Marc Anthony and his new wife Nadia Ferreira are expecting their first child together.

The singer and the model shared the news on Instagram, with Ferreira captioning a picture of her baby bump, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!”

She added in Spanish: “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” which in English translates to “Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives.”

The baby will be Anthony’s seventh child. He is dad to his now grown kids Arianna Muniz and Chase Muniz with his ex Debbie Rosado. The singer shares adult sons Cristian Muniz and Ryan Muniz with his first wife Dayanara Torres. Anthony also shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

He married Ferreira earlier this year after an eight-month engagement at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, where David Beckham served as best man.

Ferreira shared a video of the big day, with close ups of her dress, the venue, including a wall of white flowers, and the couple’s first dance in front of guests.

