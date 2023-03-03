Paul Mescal says he met Nicole Kidman in his underwear

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Paul Mescal had an awkward encounter while meeting Nicole Kidman for the first time.

Mescal told the hilarious story during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night, revealing that he met Kidman while he was wearing nothing but his underwear.

The actor told Kimmel that he and two cast mates were “getting changed” in a dressing room after a performance of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the stage play he’s been starring in at London’s Almeida Theater, when he heard a knock at the door.

Thinking that it was likely just a stage manager, Mescal said that when he opened the door, it was Kidman.

“I’m standing there in sweaty underwear,” he said with a laugh.

As Kimmel’s crowd cheered, Mescal went on to say that “you’d think the next smart step is putting on some trousers,” but he felt there was “something incredibly undignified” about pulling up his pants in front of the A-List actor.

Ultimately, Mescal said that he “half” pulled up his trousers while chatting with Kidman about the play and that the awkward encounter ended with a hug. He added that after Kidman left the room, he and his castmates turned to each other and said, “What the hell just happened?”

Outside of meeting Kidman, it’s been a banner year for Mescal. The actor earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in “Aftersun,” for which he also earned a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.

Hopefully, Mescal has time to button up his trousers in time for the Oscars next week.

