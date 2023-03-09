‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 trailer promises things are ‘gonna get a lot worse’ before they get better

By Dan Heching, CNN

The women and girls of Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” are back, and they’re continuing to flirt with the darkness in the Season 2 trailer, released on Thursday.

The creepy clip begins with the scarred Van, played as a teen by Liv Hewson, telling a fireside tale about the “wilderness” — also known as the unforgiving forest the soccer team finds themselves still stranded in after the horrifying plane crash from last season — calling it beautiful, violent and “misunderstood.”

“And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived,” Van continues cryptically.

Not only does the trailer give viewers a glimpse at the adult Van, played by “Six Feet Under” star Lauren Ambrose, but it also confirms that Lottie (Courtney Eaton), until now only seen as her kooky teen self, survived the Yellowjackets’ ordeal. The character is played as an adult by Simone Kessell.

In one heated moment among the surviving adult counterparts, someone says, “Lottie can help us.”

Christina Ricci‘s Misty asks feverishly, “The Lottie who was committed to a mental institution in Switzerland, Lottie?!”

“Yes,” adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) replies.

Set to a beguiling new cover of No Doubt’s signature hit “Just a Girl” by none other than Florence + The Machine, the “Yellowjackets” trailer also reveals Taissa’s (Tawny Cypress) significant and continued mental issues, as well as adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) low-key owning up to her murderous ways to her daughter.

Toward the end, after the teen clan hauntingly chants, “We hear the wilderness, and it hears us,” a brief snippet shows the younger Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Van shouldering a log… with a person tied to it.

“I think sh**’s gonna get a lot worse out here,” someone says in voice-over, a statement that shocks essentially no one who’s been watching the show.

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” also features new cast addition Elijah Wood. It premieres on Showtime on March 24.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.