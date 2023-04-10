Skip to Content
Timothée Chalamet will do his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Timothée Chalamet will not be lip-syncing as he stars in an upcoming film about folk singer and songwriter, Bob Dylan.

The film’s director James Mangold tells Collider of Chalamet singing Dylan’s songs, “Of course!”

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob — a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold told the publication.

“It’s such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie,” the director added.

The biopic wad announced in 2020 with Chalamet attached.

The movie, with the working title “A Complete Unknown,” begins filming in August.

