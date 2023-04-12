Jane Krakowski explains how she tackled the flying trapeze in ‘Schmigadoon!’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jane Krakowski says learning how to navigate flying trapeze was just “one of the perks” of joining “Schmigadoon!”

The “30 Rock” actress, who plays a lawyer in the town of Schmicago on the Apple TV+ series, is a veteran performer who was comfortable with the singing and dancing scenes in the show. She did, however, acquire new trapeze skills.

“It was always written in that when my character performs her big number, which is called Bells and Whistles, which is a number that is meant to mesmerize and mystify the jury to try to get her client off of murder, she pulls out all the stops,” Krakowsi recalled in an interview with CNN. “It was written in that I fly in from the ceiling on a trapeze and then there was no further reference to it. So just being one who loves to add any physical challenge or element to the roles I’m in, I asked if I could stay on the trapeze longer, if I could learn some tricks or things to do on it.”

The scene would shoot in just a week, so producers told her to go see what she could learn. After just four lessons at trapeze school, Krakowski said, set designers opened the ceiling a bit further and she was able to “fly all around the entire courtroom.”

“It was exhilarating,” she said, adding that she likely won’t keep up the lessons.

“I’m not sure where I’m gonna be able to pull out my trapeze,” she laughed.

Krakowski, who has worked as an actress for most of her life, made her film debut in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” in 1983. She has starred on Broadway and in soap operas, but is perhaps best known for her role as the insecure yet overinflated Jenna Maroney on “30 Rock.”

“I love playing Jenna. She’s one of the great characters of all time,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have worked with the whole team, and in the Tina Fey world, and with all the great actors on that show, too.”

From 1997 to 2002, Krakowski also starred in “Ally McBeal,” playing office assistant Elaine Vassal in the series.

“I do believe there was recently talk that there was going to be maybe a new generational reboot, I would assume with all new players, not the original cast, but I don’t know anything,” Krakowski said of “McBeal.”

As for “Schmigadoon!,” Krakowski said the show is one of her favorite projects to date, blending her love of musical theater and performing live with her love of doing comedy on television.

“It’s so intelligently and smartly done,” she said.

“Schmigadoon!” currently streams on Apple TV+.

