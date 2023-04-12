Jeremy Renner walks red carpet just three months after his near-fatal accident: ‘I feel very grateful to be here’

By Dan Heching, CNN

Actor Jeremy Renner made his first red carpet appearance since he sustained serious injuries after being crushed by a snowplow near his Nevada home in January.

Renner attended a premiere screening in Los Angeles for his new Disney+ reality series, “Rennervations.” In the show, which was filmed prior to his accident, Renner “reimagines” decommissioned government vehicles and donates them to serve children in communities in need.

“It’s a lot of things for me personally,” Renner told CNN of his new project when asked how it felt to be at the event. “I feel like everyone is in on the joke now about what I’ve been doing with my time. It feels weird, wonderful, weird. I never thought I’d have dreams as a 52-year-old man still. I feel like I kind of did them. But wow, it’s nice to have things come true for yourself. There’s more wonderment still to be had, and I feel very grateful to be here to continue finding that wonderment.”

Renner’s injuries from the accident, during which he pulled under the moving plow, included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken eye socket, broken knee, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver pierced. He has been documenting his recovery on social media in the months since.

During a discussion hosted by Jimmy Kimmel following Tuesday’s screening, the late-night host jokingly asked Renner if he plans to repurpose “that f—ing snowblower?”

“It’s a snowcat,” Renner responded. “And for where I live, it’s a necessity.”

“My mom wants to light it (the snowcat) on fire,” the Marvel star later quipped. “I just gotta learn to drive it better.”

