Aaron Carter’s cause of death determined by coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined singer Aaron Carter died from drowning and the effects alprazolam and difluoroethane, according to a summary published on the coroner’s website Tuesday.

Alprazolam is the generic form of Xanax, while difluoroethane is found in refrigerants and aerosol sprays. Carter died on November 5 of last year at the age of 34.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CNN at the time that they responded to a call for help at Carter’s Lancaster, California home, where a deceased person was found in a bathtub.

The singer first found fame as a young boy with pop songs like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You” before he released his debut studio album, “Aaron Carter,” in 1997. His fifth and final studio album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

Also known for his roles on television shows, Carter appeared in “Lizzie McGuire” on the Disney Channel and “7th Heaven,” which debuted on The WB Television Network. He appeared on his family’s reality series on E! Entertainment Television, “House of Carters.”

Carter is survived by his 1-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his partner Melanie Martin.

