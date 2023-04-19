Chris Evans says he too has been ghosted

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Turns out even good-looking, famous guys who play superheroes can get ghosted.

Chris Evans, named People magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive and star of the new movie “Ghosted,” said that just like many of us, he has been humbled by a romantic interest who stopped communicating with him.

In other words, Captain America himself has been jilted.

“I feel I’ve experienced something much worse,” Evans revealed in a recent interview. “I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

In order to deal with it, he said, “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

The actor, who has now been dating girlfriend Alba Baptista for over a year, explained he approaches communication in a relationship with sensitivity.

“I don’t like to argue, I don’t like to raise my voice or any forms of manipulation,” Evans said. “I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling.”

He added that he’s gotten better at apologizing with age.

“I also really see the value and strength behind saying ‘I’m sorry,'” Evans said. “If you’re able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way.”

In “Ghosted,” Evans plays a farmer who goes on a date with a character played by Ana de Armas. When she ghosts him, he finds out she’s a secret agent.

“Ghosted” streams on Apple TV+ April 21.

