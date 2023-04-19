Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend 2 due to injury

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Frank Ocean “will not be performing” at the Coachella music festival’s second weekend, a representative for the singer shared with CNN via a statement on Wednesday.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” the statement read.

Ocean’s representative also explained that the Grammy-winner suffered his injuries “on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1,” where he delivered a polarizing headlining show on April 16 that marked his first live performance in nearly six years and drew mixed reactions.

Wednesday’s statement added that “Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in reference to that show in the same statement provided by his rep on Wednesday.

While many festival-goers took to social media to express their dismay over Ocean’s set, Justin Bieber came to the “White Ferrari” singer’s defense by posting a message of support on his Instagram on Monday, saying he was “blown away” by the performance.

Variety is reporting that Blink 182 — who were surprise guests at Coachella 2023’s first weekend — are slated to fill Ocean’s spot this coming Sunday.

CNN has reached out to reps for concert organizer Goldenvoice as well as Coachella for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.