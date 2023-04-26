‘The Witcher’ Season 3 teaser previews the end for Henry Cavill

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

It’s Henry Cavill’s final turn as Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher.”

A teaser trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix series suggests “Everything Changes.” “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” Cavill says.

According to an official synopsis by the streaming service: “As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

The show is based on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series.

The new season will be split in two parts. The first five episodes will premiere June 29, and the remaining three episodes will be released July 27.

See the teaser trailer here.

