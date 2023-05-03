Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on her past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Gwyneth Paltrow discussing who was the better lover — Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck — probably wasn’t on your 2023 bingo card, but here we are.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” and dished on her past relationships with the two superstars.

She met Pitt on the set of their 1995 film “Seven,” which she described as “major love at first sight” and “crazy.”

The pair, who got engaged, later broke up in 1997 before they made it to the altar.

“I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight,” she reflected on the podcast. “In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old.”

Paltrow said she was utterly heartbroken when they split.

“It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” she said.

As for Affleck, her “Shakespeare in Love” co-star with whom she in an off-and-on relationship from 1997 to 2000, Paltrow said both he and Pitt were great kissers and she found it difficult to rate who was superior in bed.

“Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time,” Paltrow said. “Ben was like technically excellent.”

She still has fondness for both the men it appears, especially Pitt.

“He’s a great guy,” Paltrow said of Pitt. “He’s wonderful. I really like him a lot.”

Paltrow went on to marry musician Chris Martin in 2003. They divorced in 2016 and two years later she married producer Brad Falchuk.

