Tom Hanks responds to reviews of his debut novel

Tom Hanks has something to say about some of the critical reviews of his debut novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.”

According to the official synopsis, the book is based on “a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all.”

Some of the initial reviews of the book have been mixed.

The Sunday Times called his writing “clunky,” while The New York Times said the book “sags under a deluge of detail.”

But Hanks is taking the criticism in stride. In an interview with the BBC, he explained why he took on the project.

“Sometimes you just have to have some other reason to spark your imagination,” he said, adding that his novel will “live and die based on its own ability to entertain and enlighten an audience.”

Hanks said his job as an actor has taught him to handle criticism well.

“[I’ve become] stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart,” he said.

