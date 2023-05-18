Jennifer Lopez wishes she could protect her kids from having famous parents

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez has sympathy for her 15-year-old twins having to grow up with famous parents.

She shares Max and Emme with ex-husband, singer/actor Marc Anthony, and recently spoke to “Audacy” about them during a roundtable to promote her Netflix film, “The Mother.”

In it, Lopez plays an assasin who comes out of hiding to protect the child she left years before. When asked on “Audacy” is there was anything she wished she could protect her own children from she responded, “Everything.”

“I think being the child of famous parents is really not something many people can understand and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” Lopez said.

The superstar singer and actress added that she has just started having conversations with her teens about how they are treated by others.

“When they walk into the room that’s what people are thinking about,” Lopez said. “They’re not seeing them for who they are and I think that that has to be a really hard thing for them so I would love to be able to protect them from that.

Lopez also said that while everyone is susceptible to being bullied, “being judged by people that you don’t even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there’s a lens on them and that’s hard.”

“I did that to them,” she said. “We have this guilt as moms of what we did ad what we brought into their lives.”

“The Mother” is currently streaming on Netlfix.

