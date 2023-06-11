Tony Awards 2023: How to watch Broadway’s big night

By Chloe Melas, CNN

(CNN) — The 2023 Tony Awards, which honor theatrical productions and performances, will take place Sunday at the United Palace Theater in New York City.

Here’s what to know about Broadway’s biggest night.

The host

Tony-nominated actress and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will return as host for a second year in a row. The event will be unscripted due to the ongoing writers’ strike, so any banter on stage will be impromptu. The Writers Guild of America has agreed not to picket the event since its members will not be working on the show.

The nominees

This year, 38 shows were vying for nominations. The musical “Some Like It Hot” leads among the nominees with 13 in all.

A full list of nominees can be found here.

The performances

If you haven’t made it to New York for a Broadway show this year, Sunday is your chance for a free front-row seat from home. Casts from several nominated musicals and revivals, including “New York, New York,” “Camelot,” “Parade,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and others are among the scheduled performances.

The casts of “A Beautiful Noise,” “The Neil Diamond Musical,” and “Funny Girl” will also take the stage.

Where to watch

Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream live and on-demand via Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST. A pre-show, hosted by Julianne Hough, will stream on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.