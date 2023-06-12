Pedro Pascal and ‘Beef’ actor Steven Yeun bond over wild road rage story

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Steven Yeun is quite familiar with how volatile and angry drivers on the road can be, thanks to his starring role in hit series “Beef,” and it turns out Pedro Pascal can relate.

During a segment for Variety’s Actors on Actors discussion published on Monday, Pascal recalled a wild road rage incident that involved a driver spitting on his car.

“It was my fault,” the “Last of Us” star admitted, going on to tell Yeun that he “cut somebody off.”

Then, Pascal said, “I look over, and there’s a big glob of saliva – like visual effects put it there, man – just dripping down the side of the passenger window.”

“He spit at me,” Pascal added.

When Yeun asked what happened next, Pascal said that it didn’t solicit any rage out of him, but rather “absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me.”

Yeun stars alongside Ali Wong in Netflix’s “Beef,” a series that follows two strangers entangled in a road rage incident that sets them on a path of chaos, and he shared with Pascal that he got “flipped off” in his own recent road rage incident.

Pascal gushed to Yeun about how much he admired his performance in “Beef,” saying the show reflects “such a living truth that can happen anywhere but was happening to me yesterday in Los Angeles.”

He added to Yeun that his experience on the road that day made him “admire your performance even more because I was like, ‘You’re nailing it.’”

Both incidents, they said through a fit of laughter, took place on the same day in April, which happened to be the day before they sat down for their Actors on Actors chat in Los Angeles – a city known for tumult on the road.

